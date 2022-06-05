Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $205.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.66 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

