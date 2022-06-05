Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares in the last quarter.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $187.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.08.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $260.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

