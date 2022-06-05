Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.28.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $187.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.64 and a 200-day moving average of $218.08. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $152.04 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,102,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $893,932,000 after buying an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,006,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,973,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,484,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,690,000 after purchasing an additional 340,105 shares in the last quarter.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

