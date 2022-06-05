Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0053 on Top Exchanges

Veil (VEIL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Veil has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $452,962.61 and $105.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,685.02 or 0.99870547 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00196380 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00091227 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00117187 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00192853 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000201 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Veil Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

