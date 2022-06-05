VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.95.

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $895.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. VEON has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 264,523 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 43.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,998 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 133,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

