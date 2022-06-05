Verso Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.60 Million (VSO)

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. Verso Token has a total market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verso Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 549.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,556.36 or 0.08596938 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00445853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031462 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

