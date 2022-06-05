Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $37.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

VCTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 9,418.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

VCTR traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.70. 217,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,955. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 38.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

