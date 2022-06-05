VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Bought by Commodore Capital LP

Commodore Capital LP raised its position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,464,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,341,490 shares during the quarter. VistaGen Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.8% of Commodore Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Commodore Capital LP owned 4.24% of VistaGen Therapeutics worth $16,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.94. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

