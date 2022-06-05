Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Raised to GBX 175

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.15) to GBX 175 ($2.21) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.85) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.28) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 125 ($1.58) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 160 ($2.02) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 168.15 ($2.13).

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 126.70 ($1.60) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 105 ($1.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.79). The firm has a market cap of £35.78 billion and a PE ratio of 20.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 125.72 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.48%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

