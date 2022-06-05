Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Voya Financial by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,980. Voya Financial has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.80%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

