Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,244 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Wabash National worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Wabash National by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Wabash National by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26,038 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Wabash National by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $16.22 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.27 million, a PE ratio of 85.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $546.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

WNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wabash National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

