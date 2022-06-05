Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Receives $142.38 Average PT from Analysts

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

WCN traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Waste Connections has a one year low of $115.75 and a one year high of $145.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.96.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

