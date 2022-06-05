Wells Fargo & Company Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $150.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.96.

Shares of NKE opened at $120.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.19%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 510,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $68,693,000 after buying an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 64,843 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,725,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in NIKE by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,296,197 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,536,000 after buying an additional 536,123 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 103.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

