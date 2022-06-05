Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.03.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.82. 12,572,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,869,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92. The stock has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

