West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of WTBA opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.95. West Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 43.35% and a return on equity of 20.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 11.3% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 13,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,569,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation (Get Rating)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

