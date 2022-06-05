Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.58

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.58 and traded as low as $11.15. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 32,979 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
