Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.58

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.58 and traded as low as $11.15. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 32,979 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 379,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.