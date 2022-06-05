Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of WLK stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.73. The company had a trading volume of 813,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,716. Westlake has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westlake will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.09%.

In other news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger L. Kearns sold 8,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,142,781.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,389 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,344 shares of company stock valued at $14,315,810 in the last three months. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $115,498,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 90.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,701,000 after buying an additional 612,509 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 82.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $160,087,000 after buying an additional 588,163 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1,832.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 561,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,151,000 after buying an additional 532,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Westlake by 189.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares during the last quarter.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

