Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,871 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

