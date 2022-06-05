Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 207 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,401 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,486 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,723.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 350,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 331,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,837,000 after acquiring an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Yost Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yost Capital Management LP now owns 165,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,208,789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,732,000 after purchasing an additional 311,427 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $141.96 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

