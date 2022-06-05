Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,597,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,748,000 after acquiring an additional 774,549 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,750,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,978,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $116.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.21. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $105.39 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

