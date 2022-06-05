Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Buys 189 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,215 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Bank of America raised Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.40.

APTV stock opened at $106.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.33. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $88.15 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 89.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv (Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.