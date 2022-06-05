Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $699,000 Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Covea Finance purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 1,279.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $129.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.01. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.75 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

