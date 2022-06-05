Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 38,213 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 76,924 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 588,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

