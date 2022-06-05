Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Purchases 235 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Lennar by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Lennar by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,345,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.39. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

