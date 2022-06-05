Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KGI Securities lowered Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $300.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.61. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.15%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

