Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,937,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,060,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,905,000 after purchasing an additional 223,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.11.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $230.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $182.66 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

