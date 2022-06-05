Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,635 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,362. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.57.

Shares of OVV opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. On average, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.