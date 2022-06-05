Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 332 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 258.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $101.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.28.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

In related news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $862,491.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,256.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.98.

American Electric Power Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.