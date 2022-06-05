Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WLL shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

NYSE:WLL traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.52. 305,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,419. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.89. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $93.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.64.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 37.58% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 25.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.18%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,126 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 637,937 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,480,000. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

