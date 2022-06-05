Winnebago Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

Winnebago Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

NYSE:WGO opened at $47.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,244,000 after acquiring an additional 47,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,833,000 after acquiring an additional 116,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 406,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,981,000 after acquiring an additional 56,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

