WOM Protocol Price Hits $0.0570 on Top Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $6.02 million and $1.99 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

