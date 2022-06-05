Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Reduced by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 23,456 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Workday by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,556,919.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,606 shares in the company, valued at $78,877,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,029 shares of company stock worth $59,780,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

Shares of WDAY opened at $162.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,351.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.05 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

