World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target Raised to $68.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a peer perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $70.72.

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares in the company, valued at $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

