Wrapped BNB (WBNB) One Day Volume Tops $232.00 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and approximately $232.00 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for about $296.93 or 0.00991744 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 103.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,770.45 or 0.09253156 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.40 or 0.00435543 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031474 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,161,339 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

