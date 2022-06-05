WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $53.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler upgraded WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens cut their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $42.68. 193,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,381. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.09.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $82,925.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,112,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,584,000 after acquiring an additional 992,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 32.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,263,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,154,000 after acquiring an additional 790,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,196,000 after acquiring an additional 648,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 11.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,029,000 after acquiring an additional 175,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

