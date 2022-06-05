X World Games (XWG) Market Cap Reaches $18.61 Million

X World Games (XWG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last seven days, X World Games has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. X World Games has a total market cap of $18.61 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X World Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 94.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.86 or 0.00254562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.08 or 0.00439884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031588 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000268 BTC.

X World Games Coin Profile

X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,337,370,499 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games

