Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

XHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 420,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,825. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,853.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

