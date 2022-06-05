XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in XPO Logistics by 5,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,727. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average is $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.31. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

