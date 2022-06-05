Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Upgraded at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Cowen currently has $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.55.

Xylem stock opened at $85.48 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.76.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 613.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

