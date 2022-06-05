Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a C$690.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Yamana Gold from an outperform rating to a tender rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$9.25 to C$7.20 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$64.33.

YRI opened at C$7.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.15. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.78 and a 1-year high of C$8.05.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,871,172.97.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

