Yellow Road Tops 1-Day Volume of $66.00 (ROAD)

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Yellow Road coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $54,288.67 and approximately $66.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yellow Road alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.36 or 0.08655641 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00453615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031439 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yellow Road Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yellow Road and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.