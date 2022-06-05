Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. 8X8 reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.82 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 27.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

EGHT stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $28.68.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

