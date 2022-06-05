Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGMGet Rating) to report sales of $207.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $188.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full year sales of $897.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $889.90 million to $905.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.29.

In other news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 8,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $200,079.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,926.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $217,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

ALGM traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $25.08. 539,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,804. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 1.59. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

About Allegro MicroSystems (Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

