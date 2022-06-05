Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CEL-SCI Co. (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CEL-SCI’s earnings. CEL-SCI posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEL-SCI will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CEL-SCI.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEL-SCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

CVM traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,329. CEL-SCI has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

