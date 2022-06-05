Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Equities analysts expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $10.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $11.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $12.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,979 shares in the company, valued at $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,953 shares of company stock worth $995,989 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,691. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.41. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

