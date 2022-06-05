Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) to post $616.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $622.42 million and the lowest is $604.00 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $489.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.95) by ($4.93). The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

NYSE:NBR traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.33. 97,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.07 and its 200-day moving average is $127.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.83. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $207.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,989,000 after purchasing an additional 50,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 583,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,164,000 after purchasing an additional 42,839 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 448,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,696,000 after purchasing an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

