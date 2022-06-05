Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. Ocugen reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ocugen.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.14).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OCGN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,598,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,851,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a current ratio of 17.96. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $493.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 4.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,876.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,323 shares of company stock worth $478,056. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 980,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 760,306 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ocugen by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,153,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,207,000 after buying an additional 15,136,085 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,131,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,674 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocugen (OCGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.