Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.74 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) will post sales of $71.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.90 million. PLAYSTUDIOS reported sales of $70.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full-year sales of $305.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $305.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $344.85 million, with estimates ranging from $343.70 million to $346.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYPS. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,254.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $123,107.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 171,300 shares of company stock worth $848,893.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MYPS traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 641,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,516. The company has a market cap of $768.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of -1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.08.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

