Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to Post -$2.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.54). Royal Caribbean Cruises posted earnings per share of ($5.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year earnings of ($6.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.07) to ($2.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.56.

RCL traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.33. 3,359,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,893. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.25.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,663,000 after buying an additional 1,524,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,524,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,328,000 after purchasing an additional 860,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

