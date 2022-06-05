Zacks: Analysts Anticipate W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Analysts expect W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. P. Carey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. W. P. Carey posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. P. Carey will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.36 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for W. P. Carey.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

WPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,987,000. State Street Corp grew its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after purchasing an additional 722,076 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $42,483,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.98. 598,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

